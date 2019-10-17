Woman arrested, accused of leaving children alone in motel before fire

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 31-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said she left two children unattended in a motel room last week.

Tara Elizabeth Piccione is charged with two counts of child abandonment with intent to return.

While alone, the children, ages 3 and 6, started a massive blaze by lighting bedding on fire with a lighter, according to authorities.

There were about 30 occupied rooms at the Motel 6 near the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and I-45 when the fire started.

