Woman admits stealing $275 in steaks from two H-E-B stores, police say

Loretta Koonce is seen in a mug shot released by the Friendswood Police Department on Aug. 20, 2019.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A woman was arrested last week after she admitted to stealing $275 in steaks from two grocery stores, police said.

According to Friendswood police, officers stopped a vehicle Aug. 15 for expired registration in the 3200 block of F.M. Road 528.

Police said the driver, identified as 60-year-old Ernesto Borrero, of Houston, couldn’t provide a driver’s license and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

FPD Ernesto Borrero is seen in a mug shot released by the Friendswood Police Department on Aug. 20, 2019.

Police said Borrero’s passenger, identified as 50-year-old Loretta Koonce, of Livingston, was holding a tote bag containing several packages of cold steaks.

According to police, Koonce couldn’t show proof that she had purchased the meat and later admitted to stealing them from H-E-B before officers stopped Borrero’s vehicle.

Police said Koonce stole $133 worth of steaks from an H-E-B store in Friendswood and $142 from an H-E-B store in Pearland.

Koonce was charged with an enhanced theft charge since she had 10 prior convictions for theft, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.