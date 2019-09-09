What's the scoop? SMOOSH Cookies brings gourmet ice cream sandwiches to Katy

HOUSTON - SMOOSH Cookies is looking to cool off Katy residents with its gourmet ice cream smashed between freshly baked cookies.

The ice cream shop, located at 9550 Spring Green Blvd., has put a twist on an American classic by turning an ice cream sandwich up a notch with its uniqueness.

Its menu features a variety of ice cream sandwiches where the ice cream can be wedged in between your choice of cookie, churro, brownie, donut or waffle. The ice cream flavors include from banana nut, birthday cake, coffee, peanut butter cup, tiramisu and ube (purple yam).

The ice cream shop also provides other menu items such as milkshakes, sundaes and traditional ice cream cones.

