What to know before voter registration deadline on Oct. 7

HOUSTON - We have listed several things to know before Oct. 7 voter registration deadline date.

The deadline for future voters is right around the corner, so it's important to know if you're eligible or how to access a voter registration application in convenient ways.

Here's what you should know:

Eligibility

Are you eligible for registration? To be eligible for registration as a voter, you must meet the following requirements:

- Be 18 years of age or older

- A United States citizen

- Not have been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be: totally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote

- Not be convicted of a felony, unless you are fully discharged of the sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court; or been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disability to vote

- Be a resident of the county in which application for registration is made

Confirming your voter registration status

To confirm, you must search for registration status on the Harris County Tax Office website or the Texas Secretary of State's website. If you are currently living in Harris County but are registered to vote in another county, you must be registered to vote in Harris County at least 30 days prior to Election Day in order to vote in Harris County.

Where to register to vote

Complete a Voter Registration Application and mail the signed application (at least 30 days before the election date) to:

ANN HARRIS BENNETT

Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar

P.O. Box 3527

Houston, Texas 77253-3527

7 convenient ways to obtain a voter registration application

1.) Visit any Harris County Tax Office location and submit your completed, signed form from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Our location can be found here.

2.) Download and print an application in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, or Chinese

3.) Request an application online from the Texas Secretary of State.

4.) Request, via e-mail at voters@hctx.net, and the office will mail a paper application to you. Please provide a mailing address and phone number in your email. (Harris County Tax Office)

5.) Call 713-274-VOTE (8683) to be assisted in English, Spanish, Vietnamese or Chinese.

6.) You can pick-up an application at your local U.S. Postal office, library, high school, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) site, Texas Health and Human Services Commission and other government offices.

