'We do this job for the community': Local service member shares his perspective on Veterans Day

HOUSTON - Army Sgt. Tyler Hare serves as a combat medic and recruiter in the Texas Army National Guard.

"I am proud to serve this country," Hare said. "I am proud to put on my uniform. I am proud of the man it (has) made me."

Hared shared his perspective on what the public should know about Veterans Day from the point of view of a service member.

"We do this job for the community and just a simple thank you is more than enough for most of us," Hare said. "It's nice to be recognized. It's nice to be acknowledged for the time that I take away from my family."

Hare says he is part of a diverse team whose job is to protect our country.

"I represent people who are willing to take time out of their lives, to put their bodies in harm's way, to sacrifice for the greater good and for me that is ultimate American ideal," said Hare. "The American flag to me is a symbol of freedom and hope. We are actively putting ourselves, our own personal lives in danger to promote freedom and democracy across the world and putting that flag patch on my arm and wearing it every day is a symbol of my commitment to again, not just my community, not just my state, not just my country, but everyone in the world that is fighting for that."

