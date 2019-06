A large bovine in front of a house in the San Antonio area, as seen on the Bexar County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page on Monday, June 18, 2019.

HOUSTON - A Bexar County deputy faced down a bull in the front yard of a home in the San Antonio area, according to a Facebook post on the sheriff department’s Facebook page.

KSAT reported the animal was found on the far west side of Bexar County in the 9700 block of Belmore Cove.

Deputies managed to walk the animal back to its owner, KSAT reported.

Deputy got dispatched and this is what he saw when he pulled up.👮‍♂️🐂 Caption This... #Texas #BCSO Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 17, 2019





