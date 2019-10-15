Was he your landscaper? Conroe-area man confessed to child sex assault, authorities say

HOUSTON - Did you employ Adalberto Galvez Agustin as a landscaper?

If so, authorities in Montgomery County want to speak to you after Agustin was arrested and, authorities say, confessed to super aggravated sexual assault.

An investigation into Agustin began in November 2018 after sexual abuse allegations involving a 5-year-old girl surfaced.

Authorities say the allegations were made against a Conroe-area landscaper known as "Jorge Galvez."

After an extensive investigation, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say it identified Galvez as Adalberto Galvez Agustin.

Authorities say Agustin was arrested on October 9 in the 18800 block of Rabon Chapel Road in Montgomery County, and taken into custody by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office SWAT. Special Victim's Unit detectives then interviewed Adalberto Galvez Agustin, who confessed to more than one count of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, authorities say.

With that it mind, law enforcement is now asking those who may have employed him as a landscaper to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Officials say there is the possibility that other children

may have been his victims. Anyone with information about this case can call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.



