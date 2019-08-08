Walmart to give $400K to support El Paso mass shooting victims organizations

A woman touches a cross at a makeshift memorial for victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting on Aug. 3 which left at least 22 people dead, on Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Mega-retailer Walmart is giving $400,000 to community organizations designed to help those impacted by the mass shooting in El Paso, the company announced Wednesday.

A gunman opened fire on shoppers during the busy back-to-school season at an El Paso Walmart store Saturday. Twenty-two people died in the attack.

Walmart is providing donations to the El Paso Community Foundation’s Shooting Victims’ Fund and Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso Victims Relief Fund.

“Our hearts ache for El Pasoans,” said Greg Foran, president and chief executive officer, Walmart U.S. “As we work on helping our associates through this tragedy, we also want to help ensure the community has the resources it needs by providing funds to support the important work the El Paso Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation are doing during this difficult time. We want to support the people of El Paso every step of the way.”

Our associates in El Paso wanted to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support for their community during... Posted by Walmart on Sunday, August 4, 2019

