‘Walking Miracle': Officer shot during South Side crime spree up and walking, union says

The scene where an officer was shot in the 3900 block of Tristan Street on Sept. 12, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Houston officer shot three times by a robbery suspect during a violent crime spree in Houston's South Side Thursday night is up and walking, Houston Police Officers' Union President Joe Gamaldi said in a Tweet Saturday morning.

"He is a testament to the strength of our officers and our City," Gamaldi said.

Our officers resilience/strength is absolutely incredible. After being shot multiple times, going through a 5hr surgery less than 48 hrs ago, he's already up and walking. He is a testament to the strength of our officers and our City. As his father put it,he is a Walking Miracle. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) September 14, 2019

Gamaldi said the officer's father, a 42-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, said his son was a "walking miracle."

The 25-year-old officer, a five-year veteran of the department, was in surgery less than 48 hours ago, according to authorities. Following the shootout Thursday night, the officer was rushed to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery to repair a number of injuries.

The crime spree reportedly began around 9:55 p.m. at a Valero gas station at 5820 Scott St. when four men allegedly stole a man's SUV at gunpoint, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said. The men later attacked and robbed a priest and gunpoint. The violence culminated in a shootout that left an officer injured and one robbery suspect dead.

The officer's identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.