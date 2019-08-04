Vigil planned in Houston to mourn 29 victims of 2 mass shootings

Sherie Gramlich reacts during a vigil for victims of a mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at a shopping complex Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

HOUSTON - A vigil is scheduled to happen in Houston on Sunday to mourn the 29 victims of a pair of mass shootings that have happened in America over the span of just 13 hours.

March For Our Lives Houston posted on Facebook that the vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. The address is 600 Pecore St.

A gunman killed 20 people Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso. More than two dozen people were injured in the rampage.

Another gunman killed nine people early Sunday in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio. Police responding to the gunfire killed the shooter. More than two dozen people were injured in the shooting.

