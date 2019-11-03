VIDEO: SUV plows into business, narrowly missing woman inside office

HOUSTON - Rachel Inman was helping a customer over the phone at the front desk when suddenly a car smashed right into the store.

“I looked up and I just see an SUV coming right at me,” Inman said.

She said the driver confused the gas pedal for the break. The car rammed into the front office of All Star Glass, located at 5138 Highway 6 North.

Inman and the driver were not injured in the crash.

“Physically I was fine, I didn't even get hit by a piece of glass, which is incredible,” Inman said.

The driver was a customer at the collision store, she said.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

