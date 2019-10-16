VIDEO: New footage shows man defending wife before being shot, killed Saturday

Houston police are searching for a dark, 4-door sedan (possibly a Nissan Maxima) after three suspects shot and killed a man after trying to rob him and his wife on Oct. 12, 2019.

Houston police released new surveillance footage Wednesday of a man defending his wife from three suspects before being fatally shot Saturday morning at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex at the 12600 block of Brookglade Circle just before 12:30 a.m. Oscar Gomez, 56, had been shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Gomez and his wife had just returned to their apartment when they were approached by at least three men. There was a struggle over the woman's purse in the stairwell of the apartment building, police said.

Our homicide detectives seek assistance in identifying 3 suspects in a fatal shooting at 12600 Brookglade Circle at 12:30 am last Sat (Oct. 12). Surveillance video shows 1 suspect assault & rob the male victim & a 2nd suspect rob the man's wife before shooting the man. pic.twitter.com/ps7GaGkYe0 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 16, 2019

In a tweet Wednesday, police wrote, "surveillance video shows 1 suspect assault & rob the male victim & a 2nd suspect rob the man's wife before shooting the man."

"The video shows a black or Hispanic male suspect wearing a light colored shirt, dark vest, hoodie and dark pants assault and rob Mr. Gomez," police wrote in a release Wednesday. "Gomez then ran to assist his wife as she was being robbed by a second suspect, described only as wearing a light colored hoodie and armed with a gun. That suspect fatally shot Gomez and then fled the scene with the other suspect in a getaway vehicle."

In a follow-up tweet, police shared a grainy screenshot of the surveillance, identifying the suspects' dark-colored four-door sedan, which they used to get away. Police think the car may be a Nissan Maxima.

If you have any information about the suspects or the car, you're urged to contact the police or provide a tip on the Houston Crime Stoppers website or by calling 713-222-TIPS. A reward is being offered for information that helps police make an arrest of leads to someone being charged in Gomez's death.

