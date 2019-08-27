Victim's stepdaughter, her boyfriend sought in machete attack

Usaria Castillo (left) and her boyfriend, Josiah Brown (right), are seen in these images released by Fort Bend County deputies Aug. 27, 2019.

HOUSTON - Deputies have identified two suspects in connection with a weekend machete attack in Fort Bend County that left a man with several stab wounds.

Usaria Castillo, 19, and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Josiah Brown, are wanted on a charge of aggravated assault in connection with Sunday night's attack on her 42-year-old stepfather at a home on Pastoria Drive near Clodine Road, deputies said.

Deputies said they went to the home after a call came in about a man covered in blood knocking on a neighbor's door. The man's injuries stemmed from a fight between him and a family member, deputies said.

The victim was flown to a hospital for treatment. He was last listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Castillo or Brown is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

