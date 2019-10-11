Vehicle possibly involved in hit-and-run that left 13-year-old critically injured identified

Harris County Sheriff's Office

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run incident that left a 13-year-old girl fighting for her life in a hospital.

On Oct. 2, around 6:30 p.m., London Castaneda-Banks was walking with her brother, who was riding a bike, when she was struck in the 15000 block of Ella Boulevard.

Authorities said they were walking home after going to a nearby convenience store.

The driver left the scene. Authorities said the vehicle was a black convertible with tinted windows.

The Sheriff's Office released video of the suspect's vehicle, possibly a black Chevrolet Cruze or Kia Forte.

London has severe brain and spinal damage. Her mother says she lost most of her mobility and will need rehab.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Traffic Enforcement Division at 713-274-7400. Information can also be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

