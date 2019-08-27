Upset Cy-Fair ISD parents in tears, fearing the worst after students spend 2 hours on school bus

HOUSTON - The first day of school is supposed to be memorable. It was for some Royce Black Elementary School students and their parents in Cy-Fair ISD but for all the wrong reasons.

What happened?

Parents claims instead of dropping their kids off at the bus stop yesterday after school, a Cy-Fair ISD bus driver circled the neighborhood multiple times and spent the next two hours driving around aimlessly. They believe it’s because she was confused and didn’t know the route before dropping them back off at the elementary school.

“The kids left school at 4:20 p.m., they got back to the school at 6:25 p.m.,” one parent said.

Parents said they had no idea where their children were.

“The communication from the bus and the transportation, the walkie-talkie wasn’t working from the bus so they couldn’t get a hold of her because there was no walkie-talkie,” Melissa Seydewitz, a parent, said.

What happens next?

Cy-Fair ISD released a statement to KPRC 2:

“The students are now with their families, and the situation regarding the late bus will be fully investigated and remedied.”

A parent told KPRC 2 the school’s principal and assistant principal were very helpful and assured them if the same bus driver was driving that route they would be notified.

