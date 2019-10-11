Upgrade Salons makes debut, with wigs and more

In need of wigs and hair care services? A new business has you covered. Located at 3901 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 212, the fresh arrival is called Upgrade Salons.

Upgrade Salons offers wigs and "luxury" hair extension installation/care services that maintain the health and beauty of one's natural hair. If maintaining your natural hair is what you're after, the salon also offers cut, styling and deep conditioning treatments. (Check out all the salon's full list of services here.)

Upgrade Salons has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Talia P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 6, wrote, "Totteanna was extremely nice and knowledgeable and even allowed me the opportunity to practice applying my unit under her guidance. Service was efficient from start to finish."

Yelper Angel S. added, "Very jazzy place with friendly people! I love the personalized customer service and varied availability with appointment times."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Upgrade Salons is open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Wednesday and Sunday.)

