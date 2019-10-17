UPDATE: Crews searching for source of 4-alarm fire at Main Street Market in downtown

HOUSTON - Houston fire crews are responding to a fire on Main Street at the corner of Walker. The Houston Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 8:51 a.m.

People are asked to avoid the area.

10:45 a.m. UPDATE:

10:35 a.m. UPDATE:

Houston Fire Department Public Information Officer Abby Ramos told KPRC the source of the fire is yet unknown. One firefighter ran out of air during the response, and so he left the building and was found on the roof Ramos said. He was evaluated by not transported to the hospital.

The building has a main level and three floors above it. Crews have not yet pinpointed the source of the smoke and the whole building was evacuated.

10:05 a.m. UPDATE:

The fire was upgraded to a 4-alarm response so more firefighters could find the source of the smoke. There are no flames visible from the street, according to KPRC reporter at the scene, Rose-Anne Aragon.

A firefighter was transported to a hospital from the scene. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire response began as a 2-alarm fire. By 9:41 a.m., it was upgraded to three alarms so more units could respond and finally, it was upgraded to four alarms.

In a video tweeted by KPRC reporter Rose-Anne Aragon, smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

3 alarm fire. Firefighter was found on roof with trouble breathing but is conscious and was not transported. @kprc2 @HoustonFire Houston OEM on scene pic.twitter.com/yjBuGr5jG7 — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) October 17, 2019

9 a.m. UPDATE:

LIVE: Fire downtown at Main Street Market on the corner of Walker and Main Street. Officials are asking people to please avoid the area. No injuries are reported. STORY--> https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/live-houston-firefighters-responding-to-fire-in-houstons-downtown-area Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, October 17, 2019

