Wanna be in a band? UH looks to fill out new mariachi ensemble

HOUSTON - The University of Houston will debut a new genre of music this fall.

The band will have a new Mariachi ensemble, and those interested can learn more during a campus-wide recruiting event Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the entrance of Student Center South and at Wilhelmina's Grove.

The new ensemble will be called the Mariachi Pumas, and will reside in the Moores School of Music in the Kathrine G. McCovern College of the Arts.

The Mariachi Pumas will be led by Jose Longoria, a professional mariachi musician who has taught mariachi programs in the Houston Independent School District.

