UH football player charged with 2nd-degree felony for aggravated assault on 60-year-old man

HOUSTON - A senior defensive back for the University of Houston has been indefinitely suspended from the team following his arrest last week for assault on a 60-year-old man.

Ka'Darian Smith, a reserve cornerback for the Cougars, was arrested Nov.6 and charged with a second-degree felony for aggravated assault with serious bodily injury following an alleged attack on Thaddeus Lewis, according to court records.

"We are aware of the serious allegations regarding Ka'Darian Smith," University of Houston said in a released statement. "He has been suspended indefinitely from the Houston football program. We will have no further comment at this time."

According to court records, when police officers arrived at the ICON Apartments at 2509 Elgin, they found the victim with severe facial injuries and bleeding profusely. Lewis, who was taken to the hospital, had broken bones in his face, a broken nose, cracked ribs and bleeding in the ear canal.

Smith, 21, was not at the scene initially but returned and was arrested. Court records show that Smith confessed to injuring Lewis, telling officers, "I beat him up."

The victim told officers he was approached by Smith in the garage and Smith accused him of stealing from his apartment. Lewis said he went down a stairwell and Smith again accused him of stealing. That is when Lewis said he was attacked as Smith punched him in the face several times until he fell, then Smith began kicking in the upper body until the victim blacked out, the court documents said.

Smith appeared in court on Nov.7 and was released on a $20,000 bond.

Smith, who is from Spring, has primarily been a reserve during his four years at UH. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound senior has played in just four games this season and has not been played since Sept. 28 against North Texas. He has just nine tackles on the season.

Smith is set to return to court next month and must have no contact with the victim.



