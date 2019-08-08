Two teens injured after argument ends in gunfire, deputies say

Two teens are recovering after an argument ended in a shooting in Fort Bend County.

FRESNO, Texas - Two teens are recovering after an argument ended in a shooting in Fort Bend County.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on FM 521 near Trammel-Fresno Road in Fresno.

Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said a group of four teens – two 19-year-olds, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old – were inside a silver Chevy Impala when they got into an argument with at least one other person.

“It was an argument that started elsewhere,” said Lt. Scott Soland. “It’s actually been ongoing, and they made contact with each other somewhere in Houston.”

The ongoing argument went south and the four teens tried to leave, but when they started driving away, the gunman chased the group down and opened fire on their vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies said the group drove back home to a nearby house on Jan Street near Teal Run Place Drive where they were able to call for help.

The 17-year-old was hit in the hand and one of the 19-year-olds was shot in the back. Both were transported to area hospitals to be treated, and are expected to survive, authorities said.

The driver and her other passenger were not injured in the shooting.

Deputies said they have information on who the shooter is and are working to make an arrest.

