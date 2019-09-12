Two hospitalized after dog attack in Pearland

Two people are recovering after police said they were involved in a dog attack.

PEARLAND, Texas - Two people are recovering after police said they were involved in a dog attack.

According to authorities, the attack happened around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Saint John Drive near Sheldon Drive in Pearland.

Residents were smoking inside the home when a dog attacked two of the people, authorities said.

Police said one of the residents ran into the bathroom and locked the door to get away from the animal.

Animal Control was called out to the home and two people had to be transported to Ben Taub Hospital – one with a tourniquet.

Officers said Animal Control removed an unknown number of animals from the residence.

It is unclear how many people were inside the home at the time of the attack.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the attack.

