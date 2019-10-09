Turner signs executive order to give all airport employees $12 minimum wage by 2021

KPRC

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner signed an executive order Wednesday to give all Houston airport employees a higher minimum wage.

By the order, all employees including subcontractors at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport and Ellington Airport will get a minimum wage of $10.39 an hour and eventually get to $12 an hour by 2021. Turner said at that point, they will explore raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

At present, all Houston city employees get a $12 minimum wage which is considerably higher than the Texas minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Turner said the order will expand this policy to include employees at the three airports including people working subcontractors to the airlines and concessionaires.

"No one and certainly no one who works for the city of Houston in any capacity should feel as if they don't have dignity in their work," Turner said during a press conference Wednesday. "Part of ensuring dignity is paying employees a livable wage."

Turner said he expects this move to affect hundreds of people.

"Through our current and future contracts with airlines and airport businesses, we are ensuring that our highly rated airports retain high-quality, experienced workforces and that employees and our facilities thrive," Turner said.

