Trial for Stay family slayings resumes after week-long recess

HOUSTON - The trial for the Stay family slayings resumed Friday after a week-long recess.

Back in the courtroom, jurors heard testimony from a crime scene investigator who took pictures of Ronald Haskell and collected evidence the day six members of the family were killed in 2014.

Haskell is charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of his sister-in-law, Katie Stay, her husband, Stephen Stay, and four of their children. The fifth child, Cassidy Stay, was shot but survived.

The investigator described Haskell's demeanor as quiet and said that at one point, Haskell "didn't want to cooperate" with authorities.

A prosecutor presented the shirt, shorts, shoes and socks Haskell was wearing on the day of the shooting, all stained with what appeared to be blood.

The investigator also demonstrated how he also collected a sample from Haskell's hands to test for gun residue.

Court documents revealed Haskell's attorney filed for a mistrial Tuesday, claiming one of the sergeants who testified was asked an "improper question" about Haskell's mental health and it could affect Haskell's right to a fair trial.

The judge denied that request.

