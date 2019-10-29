Trial begins for husband of woman found dead in refrigerator

HOUSTON - In December 2014 the body of a woman was found in a refrigerator inside an apartment in southwest Houston and her husband was charged with murder in connection with her death.

Now, nearly five years later, her husband’s trial begins.

What happened:

Anastacia Oaikhena-Lambert, 27, was found stabbed to death and her body stuffed into a refrigerator at an apartment at the Braeswood Oaks Apartments on Dec. 8, 2014.

Prosecutors said Oaikhena-Lambert had been stabbed in the throat and neck area 19 times and had been dead since Sept. 26, 2014.

Oaikhena-Lambert lived at the apartment with her then-1-year-old son and her husband Patrick Lambert, but when authorities arrived, both the baby and Lambert were gone, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child, and he was found safe in Queretaro, Mexico a few days later, where he had been abandoned by Lambert, authorities said. Lambert was also found at a different location in Mexico and was taken into custody, police said.

Lambert arrived back in Houston on Dec. 17 where he was questioned by police and subsequently charged with murder in connection with Oaikhena-Lambert’s death, authorities said.

What’s new:

Lambert’s trial started Monday and – though he admits to having no formal training – he has chosen to represent himself. Before his second day of trial, Lambert was advised that there was a lawyer standing by in case he needed help.

Day two of the trial began with prosecutors calling Lambert’s landlord in Mexico to the stand as a witness.

During the cross-examination, Lambert fumbled through handwritten notes as he asked questions and at one point the judge told Lambert he could not argue with the witness. He could only ask questions.

What’s next:

Lambert has no previous criminal history and is being held on no bond.

If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or even death.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.