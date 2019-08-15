Trapped ducklings: 12-year-old boy sent down storm drain in rescue attempt

Nolan Harrington tried to rescue ducklings from a storm drain in northwest Harris County on Aug. 14, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Ducklings stuck in a storm drain prompted neighbors and deputies to jump into action on Wednesday.

Just as storms were hitting the Houston area, several neighbors were worried about ducklings that could be heard in a storm drain in the 15300 block of Foster Springs Drive, in northwest Harris County.

KPRC2

Neighbors said the mama duck hasn't moved from the area in 24 hours as the babies' cries can be heard coming from the drain.

Help arrives, sort of

Two deputies showed up Wednesday evening and dropped a ladder into the storm drain.

A 12-year-old boy was sent down to attempt the rescue, but with rain falling and the water rising, the rescue attempt had to be called off.

Nolan Harrington said he could see the ducklings, but wasn't able to reach them. He said he was just trying to help the ducklings.

Another rescue attempt may take place Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.