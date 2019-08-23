Transit center closed after METRO bus hits two pedestrians

A METRO transit center in southwest Houston is closed due to unscheduled repairs following a bus accident.

According to METRO, a driver lost control of the bus, hit a column and two pedestrians who were at the stop around 11 p.m. at the Bellaire Transit Center on Bellaire Boulevard near South Rice Avenue.

The center has been closed since the accident as crews work to clean up debris and the Bellaire Fire Department was also called out to make sure there was no structural damage, METRO said.

There were 35 people on the bus at the time of the accident, METRO said. There were no reported injuries for the driver or passengers.

According to METRO, there are buses still in service, but they are using detoured routes.

The condition of the pedestrians is unknown.

