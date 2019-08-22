Torchy's Tacos brings breakfast and brunch fare to Greenway / Upper Kirby Area

A new breakfast and brunch spot, offering tacos and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Torchy's Tacos, the fresh arrival is located at 5537 Weslayan St. in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area.

This Austin-based franchise has locations across Texas and recently expanded into Arkansas, Colorado and Oklahoma. Torchy's Tacos offers signature breakfast and regular tacos, along with burritos, chips, dips and salad. The menu features the Wrangler breakfast taco with eggs, potatoes, smoked beef brisket and cheese with tomatillo sauce, the Brushfire taco with Jamaican jerk chicken, grilled jalapeños, mango, sour cream ad cilantro with Diablo sauce and the Alabama Shake taco with cornmeal-crusted catfish, poblano slaw, Cotija cheese, peppadew peppers, cilantro and a lime wedge with avocado sauce. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Torchy's Tacos has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Carolina B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 18, wrote, "This is a cool Torchy's! It's got a bar inside — thumbs up! We went in literally one minute before closing and got some delicious tacos to go. We love the trailer park (trashy!), and I especially enjoy their breakfast tacos. Great location with ample parking!"

And s w. wrote, "Went there today for lunch at 11 and the place was already packed. ... We only ordered two tacos, which cost over $10. The food was fine, but I still like Velvet Tacos better. The service was very slow for two tacos."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Torchy's Tacos is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline