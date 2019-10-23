Too fast for Tomball: Man arrested for driving nearly 100 mph, running from authorities

A man is in custody after authorities said he was going nearly 100 mph in a vehicle reported stolen from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the Tomball Parkway near Holderrieth Road.

A deputy with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 attempted to pull the man over because he was driving 95 mph in a zone where the speed limit is 65 mph, according to a news release.

The deputy constable was able to catch up to the man – later identified as Arnold Tavares – when his vehicle became disabled, authorities said.

According to the news release, once the vehicle was no longer operable, Tavares got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, but authorities set up a perimeter and were able to take him into custody.

During the investigation, authorities learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, according to the news release.

As a result of the incident, Tavares was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading on foot.

According to Constable Mark Herman, his bond and court information are not yet available.

