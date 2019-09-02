Toddler hit by car after she, her brother wander away from home, police say

A toddler is recovering after police said she was hit by a vehicle after she and her brother wandered into the street in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON - A toddler is recovering after police said she was hit by a vehicle after she and her brother wandered into the street in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Sunday on Bellerive Drive near Stoneybrook Drive.

Police said the children's mother was in the shower and their father was supposed to be watching them when they got away.

The 3-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother were able to get out of the home and started making their way across the street, police said.

According to authorities, the 4-year-old was able to make it across the street, but his sister was hit by a passing vehicle.

The girl was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but police said she was stable at last check.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and did not show any signs of intoxication.

Authorities are still working to determine how the children were able to get away.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.