HPD increases security at Astroworld Fest after several injured while trying to enter event

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department had to increase security after several people were left injured in a stampede at Astroworld Fest Saturday morning.

At 10:23 a.m., the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of an injury laceration at 1100 McNee Road, near NRG Park.

Police said three people suffered minor injuries while attempting to enter Astroworld Fest. Paramedics transported the injured individuals to a nearby hospital, officials said.

A video posted on Instagram shows fans stampede over the gates and run toward the festival entrance.

At the scene, authorities said they discovered people trampled while trying to enter the festival.

The festival gates were set to swing open at noon. Fans began lining up to enter the park as early as last night.

It’s unclear if the incident captured in the video caused the minor injuries the Houston Fire Department reported.

Police confirmed only one arrest has been made for public intoxication.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.