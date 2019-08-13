Three-legged dog found after escaping from Katy foster home

KATY, Texas - Volunteers in Katy who were searching for a three-legged dog that has been missing since Saturday were delighted to find out Rusty was found Monday night.

“I just keep looking for him, hoping that he will come back,” said Betsy Irwin, with Golden Beginnings Golden Retriever Rescue.

Rusty was found around 7:30 p.m.

Rusty's life

Irwin said that Rusty, a rescued golden retriever, had a rough start to life.

She said he was found underneath a bridge in Corpus Christi. He was hit by a car and had to have one of his legs amputated due to his injuries, according to Irwin.

KPRC2 Rusty

How he escaped

Irwin said she was notified by the vet that the dog would be transported to Houston and she would help with his recuperation. Over the weekend, Rusty escaped by squeezing underneath Irwin’s fence, she said.

“He just took off,” Irwin said. “I’m concerned that he is hurt again and I’m concerned that he’s in trouble, (that he) needs some help.”

Trying to find him

Since Rusty escaped, Irwin said, she and others handed out flyers and continuously searched for him.

Irwin said she was worried sick about Rusty.

Rusty spotted?

A photo of a dog was sent to KPRC 2 that matches the description of Rusty was spotted Monday afternoon in a neighborhood.

He was found a short time after the sighting.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.