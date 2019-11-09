Thousands attend, indulge in plant-based foods at Vegandale Fest in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - The Vegandale Fest made its last tour stop in downtown Houston on Saturday, attracting more than 1,000 people from across the Houston area and Texas.

The festival went from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Sam Houston Park at 1000 Bagby St.

Several vendors from across the nation featured clothing items, natural medicines like CBD and vegan cuisines, such as Cuban foods, American favs and soul food.

The event had a live DJ, a kids' play area and a hot dog-eating contest.

And yes, the hot dogs were vegan, of course. We even had a KPRC 2 digital producer try out some food options on Facebook live.

There were many people who traveled from Austin and Dallas to attend the event, as well.

We spotted a few local vendors at the event, like Cascabel Mexican Vegan restaurant, Earthy Goodness Vegan Icecream and Cakes U Crave. So if you didn't get a chance to attend the event, you may want to check out these local vegan places or tell a friend.

It's an annual event where vegans and newbies can explore a variety of meals that are plant-based and animal cruelty-free.

Many meat-eaters question why vegans want to eat "fake meat." The answer is simple: Many vegans love the taste of meat but hate the cruelty to animals more. Others also love plant-based options because of health and weight-loss benefits.

