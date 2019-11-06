This is how you can get a close-up look at rare, historic Union Pacific locomotive Big Boy No. 4014

HOUSTON - Union Pacific's historic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4104 is making a stop in Houston this week, as part of its 150th anniversary celebration since the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Big Boy No. 4014, one of the world's largest steam locomotives still in existence, will be arriving in Houston at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Locomotive enthusiasts will get a chance to see and interact with the historic locomotive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Houston Amtrack Station located at 902 Washington Avenue.

Rail fans will also get the opportunity to go inside a Union Pacific rail car through Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car, a multimedia walk-through exhibition that provides a glimpse at the past while telling the story of modern-day railroading.

Visitors should park at metered street parking spaces or at the Theater District parking garages.

On Friday Nov. 8, the George Bush 4141 locomotive, created to honor America's 41th president, will join Big Boy No. 4104 to ride together to College Station as part of the Union Pacific system tour, Raquel Espinoza, a representative with Union Pacific told KPRC.

Both locomotives will be on display there.

Out of the 25 Big Boys built for Union Pacific, only eight are still in existence. Big Boy No. 4104 is the only one still operating and the only one still owned by the transportation company.

The other seven can be found on public display in St. Louis, Dallas, Omaha, Denver, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

You can follow the steam locomotive's route here.

