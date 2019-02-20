Thieves steal classic Chevy from auto shop near Tomball

Stacy Hannon said his 1986 Chevrolet C10 was stolen from his shop near Tomball.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - As soon as you walk into Hannon Motorsport, it's not hard to notice his passion for classic cars.

“We take old cars and make them new again,” owner Stacy Hannon said.

Hannon was working on giving his '86 Chevrolet C10 a new life for the past two years.

“All the interior was redone. We were in the point of breaking the truck down and starting the paint work on that truck,” Hannon said.

Hannon said it cost him $30,000 so far, but his hard work was taken away by two men caught on surveillance camera stealing his truck overnight.

Last Friday, surveillance camera caught the two men breaking in and driving away in Hannon's '86 Chevy.

“It makes me sick. Makes me absolutely disgusted with people,” Hannon said.

Hannon reported the theft with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the two suspects.

The truck had a Texas license plate number that read GL 32 GT.

