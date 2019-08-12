Thieves drive van into movie theater, steal ATM

Police look over the scene of a smash-and-grab at the Regal Edwards cinema in Houston on Aug. 12, 2019.

HOUSTON - Thieves drove a van into the lobby of a movie theater Monday and stole the ATM that was inside.

The incident was reported about 4:45 a.m. at the Regal Edwards cinema in the Marq-e shopping center at Silber Road and Interstate 10 Katy Freeway.

Houston police said a cleaning crew was working inside the theater when the van crashed through the doors. The thieves loaded up the ATM and then drove out a different window to escape, police said.

The license plate fell off the van while the bandits were fleeing, police said.

Police said they’re gathering surveillance video to help with the investigation.

