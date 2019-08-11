These are the best Texas cities for renters

Billy Alexander/FreeImages.com

HOUSTON - This may come as no surprise to some, but Houston is not one of the top 130 cities in the United States for renters, according to one study.

According to a WalletHub study, several Texas towns are good for renters, but the Bayou City is not one of them.

El Paso (No. 9), Plano (No. 19), Austin (No. 33), Grand Prairie (No. 40), Amarillo (No. 43), Arlington (No. 54), Fort Worth (No. 58), Brownsville (No. 87), San Antonio (No. 92), Laredo (No. 100), Garland (No. 103), Dallas (No. 106) and Corpus Christi (No. 119) all rank higher than Houston, which came in at No 135.

According to the study, about 43 million American rent instead of own their homes and rental prices have risen 2.7% in the past year.

The WalletHub study "compared more than 180 rental markets based on 23 key measures of attractiveness."

The study compared the differences between rental rates and mortgage rates, historical price changes, cost of living and available jobs, among other factors.

Click here to see the complete report.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.