The wait is over! Tool brings concert to Toyota Center this fall

HOUSTON - Tool announced a six-week “North American” tour Friday following the release of their fifth studio album called Fear Inoculum. It's their first album in over a decade.

The band is making a stop in Houston on Oct. 27 at the Toyota Center, along with special guests, English rock band Killing Joke, joining them.

The tour kicks-off on Oct. 15 in Denver, Colorado, and ends on Nov. 15 in Washington, DC.

What you don't want to miss:

When: Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: On sale starting Sept. 6.

Click here for more information on tickets.

