The Suffers to perform at Houston Zoo's Feast with the Beasts event this fall

HOUSTON - The Suffers will perform at the Houston Zoo’s Feast with the Beasts on November 1.

Attendees can eat, drink and listen to the band, as well as visit the zoo’s animals.

Guests sample food and drinks from Houston restaurants as well as experience animal presentations throughout the zoo, such as feeding the giraffes and watching the lions eat. The event concludes with a performance by The Suffers.

Tickets go on sale to zoo members on September 4, then to the general public on September 6. General admission tickets are $109 for zoo members and $119 for non-zoo members. VIP tickets are set at $219.

A portion of every event ticket will be donated to conservation efforts around the world. Guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend. A valid form of identification is required for admission.

For all the details for this year’s event, go here.



