'The Fresh Prince of Bellaire, Texas?': Houston toddler featured in 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' remix

HOUSTON - A Houston toddler is featured in a remix version of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" that went viral.

The Glaze wanted to do something creative and wearing matching costumes as a family for Halloween this year.

The video was posted on the family's YouTube channel named Tony by Toni.

Tony by Toni posted: "Halloween is one of the best occasions to coordinate! Check us out in our matching family costumes as we recreate the iconic show intro of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Watch Will Smith (Tony), Hillary Banks (Toni), and DJ Jazzy Jeff show you guys how Tony by Toni, aka the Glaze Family rocks Halloween in Houston as "The Prince Fresh of Bellaire - TX!"

It was also a creative way for the family to promote its online fashion clothing. Tonybytoni.com is a family-owned and operated brand that provides stylish and matching apparel for the whole family.

Last year, the family dressed Tony as the icon Prince for Halloween.

Stay up-to-date with the family's business by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.