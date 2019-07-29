The Chicken & Rice Guys brings Middle Eastern fare to The Heights

A new Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and halal spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called The Chicken & Rice Guys, the fresh addition is located at 2723 Yale St. in the Heights.

The Chicken & Rice Guys franchise has Boston-area locations, with Houston being the first spot outside of Massachusetts. The eatery offers Middle Eastern-inspired street food, rice and salad plates. On the menu, expect to see items like the lamb and beef gyro, seasoned and grilled halal chicken (with five sauce options) as well as extras like house-made hummus, pita chips and baklava. (Check out the entire menu here.)

The Chicken & Rice Guys has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.

Cindy N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 20, wrote, "Chicken & Rice definitely takes my spot as one of my favorite halal places and I'm sure will be one of yours. The staff there is so nice and accommodating. They made sure you understood everything and felt welcomed."

And Jennifer C. wrote, "If you're looking for a more delicious alternative to Halal Guys, look no further than Chicken & Rice Guys! Their menu is simple but also does offer some delicious varieties. If you're looking to get full, get the large rice plate! If you're trying to be healthier, get the salad plate! Their portions are perfect (not too big, not too small)."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Chicken & Rice Guys is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

