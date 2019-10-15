The 5 best Vietnamese spots in Houston

Craving Vietnamese food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Crawfish & Noodles

Photo: kashif k./Yelp

Topping the list is Crawfish & Noodles. Located at 11360 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 990 in Alief, the Vietnamese and Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 788 reviews on Yelp.

2. Roostar Vietnamese Grill

Photo: ronnie n./Yelp

Next up is Spring Branch West's Roostar Vietnamese Grill, situated at 1411 Gessner Road, Suite I. With 4.5 stars out of 1,249 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pho 21

Photo: kate w./Yelp

Sharpstown's Pho 21, located at 5700 S. Gessner Road, Suite C, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews.

4. Tau Bay

Photo: thao l. /Yelp

Tau Bay, a Vietnamese spot in Sharpstown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 148 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8150 Southwest Freeway, Suite T, to see for yourself.

5. Pho Ve Dem

Photo: alice a./Yelp

Finally, over in Alief, check out Pho Ve Dem, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp. You can find the eatery, which offers Vietnamese soups and noodles, at 13030 Bellaire Blvd.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.