The 5 best Chinese spots in Houston

In search of a new favorite Chinese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Hai Cang Harbor Seafood Restaurant

Photo: Hai Cang Harbor Seafood Restaurant/Yelp

Topping the list is Hai Cang Harbor Seafood Restaurant. Located at 11768 Bellaire Blvd. in Alief, the Chinese and Vietnamese spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 246 reviews on Yelp.

2. Manna Noodle House

Photo: debbie l./Yelp

Next up is Spring Branch West's Manna Noodle House, situated at 9887 Long Point Road. With 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, the Korean and Chinese spot, offering noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Mala Sichuan Bistro

Photo: mala sichuan bistro/Yelp

Sharpstown's Mala Sichuan Bistro, located at 9348 Bellaire Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Sichuan spot four stars out of 746 reviews.

4. House of Bowls

Photo: stacey s./Yelp

House of Bowls, a Chinese spot that offers noodles, sandwiches and more in Sharpstown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 717 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6650 Corporate Drive, Suite F, to see for yourself.

5. Yauatcha

Over in Greater Uptown, check out Yauatcha, which has earned four stars out of 629 reviews on Yelp. You can find the tea room, which offers dim sum and more, at 5045 Westheimer Road.

