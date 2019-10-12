The 5 best breakfast and brunch spots in Houston

Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Revival Market

Photo: Olivia H./Yelp

Topping the list is Revival Market, located at 550 Heights Blvd. in the Heights. The cafe, specialty food, breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 497 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dish Society

Photo: Aaron L./Yelp

Next up is Greater Uptown's Dish Society, situated at 5740 San Felipe St., Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 2,172 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast, brunch, New American and Southern spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pecan Creek Grille

Photo: Anh T./Yelp

Eldridge / West Oaks's Pecan Creek Grille, located at 1510 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 100, is another top choice. Yelpers give the traditional American, breakfast, brunch and caterer spot four stars out of 413 reviews.

4. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

Photo: Bosscat Kitchen & Libations/Yelp

Over in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, check out Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,553 reviews on Yelp. You can find the whiskey bar, New American, breakfast and brunch spot at 4310 Westheimer Road, Suite 150.

5. The Breakfast Klub

Photo: Ivy L./Yelp

Last but not least, there's The Breakfast Klub, a Midtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 4,209 reviews. Stop by 3711 Travis St. to hit up the breakfast, brunch and Southern spot the next time you're in the mood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.