Texans mascot, Toro, comforts young cancer patient during hospital visit

HOUSTON - The Texans mascot, Toro, shared a photo of him comforting a young child with cancer at a Kansas City hospital.

Bear Cottingham has a brain tumor, according to his GoFundMe account.

He's also a big Texans fan, so his family reached out to the team several months ago. Toro said in a Facebook post that he was finally able to visit during the team's bye week.

"He is such a sweet young boy who has been through so much. Keep fighting Bear! The entire Texans team and I will be rooting for you every step of the way," Toro said in the Facebook post.

Toro gave comfort to Bear as he lay in the hospital bed with him.

In the original post, Bear's parents thanked Toro for visiting them.

"My favorite picture from today! Bear was so tired. Toro laid with him. From the bottoms of our hearts THANK YOU TORO! We have been blessed to meet some wonderful people during Bear's journey. Thank you to the Texans for being so amazing and bringing our whole family smiles!

We love you Toro."

