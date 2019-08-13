Texans co-founder to donate $5M to underserved areas in Houston

Pro-Vision

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans' co-founder and senior chair, Janice McNair, is expected to donate $5 million through The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation to Pro-Vision Inc.

Pro-Vision is an organization that helps dismantle poverty through education, nutrition, character development and housing for the Sunnyside community in Houston. The organization's mission is to inspire hope and purpose by improving the lives of young men and women in Houston's underserved neighborhoods through its opportunities.

The organization said the McNairs' gift is the largest donation given in 2019 to support its purpose in the National Football League. In addition to that gift, McNair also donated $450,000 to support Pro-Vision's Urban Farm and Aquaponics Initiative.

“We are proud to provide Pro-Vision with this financial support to enhance their efforts to create positive change in underserved areas of Houston,” McNair said. “Before Bob (McNair) passed, we had the opportunity to tour the facilities at Pro-Vision and visit with their leadership. We were captivated by their mission, their approach and the impact they are having in areas of need within our community. We agreed that this would be a perfect way to continue our work to support the city of Houston, and we are blessed to be able to do something significant.”

Pro-Vision founder and CEO Roynell Young said he is honored to be the recipient of a contribution from the McNair family and that the investment will impact the future generations of Sunnyside residents.

“This gift to Pro-Vision is helping to set the foundation for the transformation of the Sunnyside community, as well as enhancing the quality of life for those who live there. I consider it a great responsibility that they have chosen to partner with our organization. The hope is that this investment will positively reach generations who are yet to be born,” Young said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also thanked the McNair family for helping to close the city's affordable housing gap and help create a safe community with its contribution.

"I want to personally thank Mrs. McNair and the McNair Foundation for helping us to fill the gap in the city's need for affordable homes. The Third Ward, which includes Sunnyside, was recently designated a complete community. As we continue to replace housing stock lost during Hurricane Harvey, we are grateful for partnerships that allow us the leverage to create safe and affordable communities where residents can thrive,” Turner said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.