Teen steals car, brags about it on social media, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 16-year-old girl was arrested after authorities said she stole a car and then bragged about it on social media.

On Wednesday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office said they responded to 11900 Salon Springs Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said the 16-year-old girl stole the vehicle after getting into an argument with the vehicle's owner.

The teen then posted a video on social media of her driving the vehicle and bragging about stealing it, officials said.

The girl was arrested when she returned while driving the vehicle, according to authorities.

She was booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

