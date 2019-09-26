Teen shoots brother at friend's house in Oak Ridge, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A teen was shot at a residence in the Oak Ridge area Wednesday night, according to Montgomery County deputies.

Authorities said two brothers were visiting a friend's house in the 800 block of Rayford Road.

One of the brothers was handling a gun while the other brother was in the bathroom around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The gun went off and the brother in the bathroom was struck in the torso, authorities said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.