#TakeItBack VIDEO: Woman steals Astros wreath from League City home's front door

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer

HOUSTON - A woman swiped a Houston Astros wreath off of someone’s door in League City.

The theft happened at a home on Elm Pointe near Calder.

Ring surveillance footage shows the woman casually stroll to the door, grab the wreath and take off.

If you recognize this woman, call the League City Police Department.

 


 

 

 

 

