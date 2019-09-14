Sweet Memes makes Sharpstown debut, with desserts and more

Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newcomer to Sharpstown, called Sweet Memes, is located at 9630 Clarewood Drive, Suite A-8.

Sweet Memes serves up coffee, tea, smoothies and desserts. On the menu, expect to see a selection of milk and fruit teas, along with mango pudding, waffles and Japanese treats like shibuya toast and namagashi (traditional Japanese cake).

The fresh addition has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Ha Ut K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 8, wrote, "I came here couple times to try the desserts [and] it's pretty good. I like the waffle with ice cream and the fruits blend very well together! I'm not a sweet [or] desserts person, but I like this place a lot and almost the inside decorations too. I recommend for everyone to come and try it out."

Yelper Aims R. added, "Love the decor and atmosphere! Has a much more welcoming and friendly feel than the nearby boba and dessert franchises in the area. Definitely a unique cafe with a great selection of drinks and snacks!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sweet Memes is open from noon–11:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and noon–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.