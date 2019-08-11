SUV struck by train after driver ignores crossing arms, 2 wrong-way drivers pulled over, police say

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Police said an SUV was struck by a train and a man was arrested for driving while intoxicated during an early-morning string of events in Rice Military.

Around 2:45 a.m., police said, a man and a woman were in an SUV that attempted to drive around the train crossing arms in the 1300 block of Roy Street. The SUV was struck and pushed by the train for about a block before coming to rest near the 1300 block of Durham Drive.

Police said the man was driving the SUV at the time of the crash. He was not injured, but the woman reported pain and was treated at the scene.

The SUV's driver was cited for failing to yield to the right of way of the train.

While police officers were investigating the incident, they said they noticed a truck driving the wrong way on Durham Drive.

The wrong-way driver was pulled over and police said the driver fell on the officer when he attempted to get out of the vehicle.

The driver failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to police.

A second vehicle was stopped for driving the wrong way on Durham, but the woman who was driving passed field sobriety tests and was not arrested, police said.

